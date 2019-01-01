My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jack Ma

Alibaba's Billionaire Founder Jack Ma Says Companies Forcing Staff to Work Overtime Are 'Foolish'
Jack Ma

Alibaba's Billionaire Founder Jack Ma Says Companies Forcing Staff to Work Overtime Are 'Foolish'

He was responding to a debate over the 996 schedule, which means working 9am to 9pm, six days a week.
Laurie Chen | 4 min read
The 5-Hour Rule Used by Bill Gates, Jack Ma and Elon Musk

The 5-Hour Rule Used by Bill Gates, Jack Ma and Elon Musk

The most successful people on the planet are also the people likeliest to devote an hour a day to reading and learning.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Jack Ma Will Step Down as Chairman of Chinese Ecommerce Giant Alibaba in September 2019

Jack Ma Will Step Down as Chairman of Chinese Ecommerce Giant Alibaba in September 2019

Ma, who will be succeeded by Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang, wrote a letter to customers and shareholders explaining his decision.
Sam Jacobs | 7 min read
How 10 Famous Business Leaders, Including Musk, Bezos and Jobs, Handle Meetings

How 10 Famous Business Leaders, Including Musk, Bezos and Jobs, Handle Meetings

Yes, even Oprah gets bored in meetings.
Madison Semarjian | 6 min read
6 Valuable Lessons About Money From the World's Most Famous Billionaires

6 Valuable Lessons About Money From the World's Most Famous Billionaires

Find out what Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey and Jack Ma think about managing all that cash.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read

More From This Topic

22 Crazy Things We've Learned About Alibaba Billionaire Jack Ma
Ready For Anything

22 Crazy Things We've Learned About Alibaba Billionaire Jack Ma

From getting kidnapped to dressing up as Michael Jackson, the Alibaba founder has a lot of wacky stories to tell.
Rose Leadem | 9 min read
How Jack Ma Overcame His 7 Biggest Failures
Jack Ma

How Jack Ma Overcame His 7 Biggest Failures

Ma, one of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, seems proudest that he was happy with little and able to overcame much.
Alp Mimaroglu | 5 min read
Jack Ma: Lawsuits and Probes Help Alibaba To Be Better Understood
Alibaba

Jack Ma: Lawsuits and Probes Help Alibaba To Be Better Understood

Questions about Alibaba's growth rate and its relations with affiliated companies have dogged the firm for years.
Reuters | 3 min read
Alibaba's Jack Ma Cancels Speech After Row With Anti-Counterfeiting Group
Alibaba

Alibaba's Jack Ma Cancels Speech After Row With Anti-Counterfeiting Group

The ecommerce company has been dogged for years by accusations that its online shopping platforms were conduits for counterfeiters and critics say it has not done nearly enough to stop the problem.
Reuters | 3 min read
Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos Team Up to Invest in Clean Tech
Clean Energy

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos Team Up to Invest in Clean Tech

Some of the world's richest entrepreneurs are pledging billions of dollars to invest in clean energy technologies.
Reuters | 4 min read
What Happened When President Obama Interviewed Alibaba's Jack Ma
Interviews

What Happened When President Obama Interviewed Alibaba's Jack Ma

Topics included entrepreneurship and climate change.
Reuters | 3 min read
Alibaba's Singles' Day Sales Surge Past $14 Billion
Alibaba

Alibaba's Singles' Day Sales Surge Past $14 Billion

The one-day ecommerce shopping event in China is bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.
Reuters | 3 min read
Why Facebook Bought a Satellite -- Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

Why Facebook Bought a Satellite -- Weekly News

Plus: Etsy gets an unexpected rival.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Painting By Alibaba's Unconventional Chairman Jack Ma Fetches $5.4 Million at Auction
Artists

Painting By Alibaba's Unconventional Chairman Jack Ma Fetches $5.4 Million at Auction

Proceeds are going to an environmental non-profit founded by Ma and fellow Chinese philanthropists.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How Jack Ma and Robert Herjavec Confront Failure
Ready For Anything

How Jack Ma and Robert Herjavec Confront Failure

So, you've hit rock-bottom. Are you making the most of it?
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read