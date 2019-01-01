My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jack Welch

4 Landmark Books to Guide Your Entrepreneurial Journey
Books

4 Landmark Books to Guide Your Entrepreneurial Journey

There is no substitute for reading books in the development of your entrepreneurial career.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
A Terrifying Public Speaking Moment Taught the Co-Founder of Square to Honor a Rebellious Spirit of Skepticism

A Terrifying Public Speaking Moment Taught the Co-Founder of Square to Honor a Rebellious Spirit of Skepticism

Jim McKelvey advises aspirational entrepreneurs to listen to the stories of accomplished people with a healthy dose of skepticism. Listen and learn, to be sure, but don't take anyone else's journey as gospel.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
The Magic of Leadership: Observations From 10 of the Most Successful People in Business

The Magic of Leadership: Observations From 10 of the Most Successful People in Business

A quest to understand how leadership decided the Super Bowl led to a trove of insights on this mysterious, admired trait.
Alp Mimaroglu | 3 min read
Which Entrepreneur Likes to Rap? New Comic Reveals Obscure Trivia

Which Entrepreneur Likes to Rap? New Comic Reveals Obscure Trivia

Learn more about the lives of well-known entrepreneurs in this new graphic novel.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
10 Must-See Videos on Business, Creativity and Success

10 Must-See Videos on Business, Creativity and Success

Nearly every entrepreneur can benefit in one way or another from watching these videos culled from Stanford's YouTube channel.
Gregory Ciotti | 13 min read

More From This Topic

Jack Welch on How to Manage Employees
Growth Strategies

Jack Welch on How to Manage Employees

The controversial retired GE CEO Jack Welch discussed his strategies for generous leadership and effective management at the 2012 World Business Forum.
Nadia Goodman