Jacobo Buzali

¿Por qué ya es hora de renovar las franquicias?
Entrevistas

El presidente de la Asociación Mexicana de Franquicias, Jacobo Buzali, tiene el reto de renovar esta organización con educación, tecnología y más alternativas de financiamiento.
Xóchitl Austria | 6 min read
El emprendedor rebelde que revolucionó la mensajería

Jacobo Buzali de Pakmail no se conformó con traer a México una franquicia de Estados Unidos y operarla como dicta el manual, sino que hizo de ésta su propio emprendimiento.
Marissa Sánchez | 8 min read