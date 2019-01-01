My Queue

Jail

'One Dumb Decision After Another:' Florida Man Brags About Burglary on Facebook, Lands in Jail
Facebook

Alleged criminal who posted a Facebook video bragging about a $500,000 jewelry haul has landed himself and one of his accomplices in jail, police said on Thursday.
Reuters | 2 min read
3 Entrepreneurial Skills Inmates Perfect

The experiences of prisoners serve as an extreme, stark example of those of startup founders.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
Franchise Players: An Ex-Convict Starts Life Anew as a Franchisee

After serving six years for bank fraud, John Rusnak seems to have found redemption in franchising.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Plush Sentence: Beanie Babies Founder Avoids Jail Time

Ty Warner will avoid jail time in favor of probation and community service after having pleaded guilty to harboring funds in an offshore account.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read