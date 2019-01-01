My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jamba Juice

Lifelong Health Advocate Finds a Natural Fit With Jamba Juice
Franchise Players

Lifelong Health Advocate Finds a Natural Fit With Jamba Juice

Panos Joulios, a career-entrepreneur in the restaurant industry, loves promoting healthy living at his several juice joints across Arizona and California.
Erin Schultz | 7 min read
The Secret Menu Items at Your Favorite Restaurant Chains

The Secret Menu Items at Your Favorite Restaurant Chains

Here's what you should be ordering that isn't on the menu at Chipotle, Starbucks and Taco Bell.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Jamba Juice Is Giving Away Free Smoothies This Thursday

Jamba Juice Is Giving Away Free Smoothies This Thursday

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the chain is hosting its first ever Free Jamba Giveaway on April 23.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Jamba Juice Is Going On a Serious Franchisee Recruitment Spree

Jamba Juice Is Going On a Serious Franchisee Recruitment Spree

With new franchise initiatives, the smoothie chain wants to almost double its number of franchised locations in the next five years.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
A Franchise Thanksgiving

A Franchise Thanksgiving

If you find yourself taking your local Subway for granted, Franchise Appreciation Day offers an opportunity to show your support.
Diana Ransom