Japan

Organization Guru Marie Kondo's Netflix Show Transforms People's Homes and Their Lives. Learn Her Simple Method to Increase Joy and Decrease Clutter.
Happiness

Organization Guru Marie Kondo's Netflix Show Transforms People's Homes and Their Lives. Learn Her Simple Method to Increase Joy and Decrease Clutter.

The beloved Japanese author and consultant's television show isn't just about transforming living spaces.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
How This Alcohol Industry Newcomer Created a Japanese Whiskey Brand for the U.S.

How This Alcohol Industry Newcomer Created a Japanese Whiskey Brand for the U.S.

Ann Soh Woods tapped her network to get a traditional distiller to allow her to sell their product.
Stephen J. Bronner | 5 min read
What Did American Consumers Want From the Maker of Cup Noodles and Top Ramen? Hats and Shirts, Apparently.

What Did American Consumers Want From the Maker of Cup Noodles and Top Ramen? Hats and Shirts, Apparently.

Nissin, the Japanese maker of instant noodles, which first came to the U.S. market in 1970, has made a concerted effort to listen to U.S. consumers for the past three years.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
A Small Japanese City Was Deluged With Applications After Reports of a Ninja Shortage

A Small Japanese City Was Deluged With Applications After Reports of a Ninja Shortage

The Japanese city of Iga has clarified that it is, in fact, not hiring ninjas.
Tom Murray | 3 min read
Meet the American Entrepreneurs Who Are Brewing Japanese Sake in Brooklyn

Meet the American Entrepreneurs Who Are Brewing Japanese Sake in Brooklyn

Brian Polen and Brandon Doughan opened the doors of Brooklyn Kura this year.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read

KFC Has Created Less Smelly Fried Chicken Just in Time for the Holidays
Food Businesses

KFC Has Created Less Smelly Fried Chicken Just in Time for the Holidays

The scientifically engineered poultry is available in Japan until the end of December.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
A Japanese Company Is Giving Extra Vacation Days to Employees Who Don't Smoke
Personal Health

A Japanese Company Is Giving Extra Vacation Days to Employees Who Don't Smoke

The CEO hopes it will inspire more people to quit.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
This Adorable Robot Puppy Will Tell You If Your Feet Smell
Robots

This Adorable Robot Puppy Will Tell You If Your Feet Smell

The future is here, everyone.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
These Robots Help Train Travelers With Their Luggage
Robots

These Robots Help Train Travelers With Their Luggage

Japan is planning to use robots to make travel less stressful for people.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Check Out This Beautiful Starbucks in a Historical Japanese Building
Starbucks

Check Out This Beautiful Starbucks in a Historical Japanese Building

The coffee giant took over a old mansion in Kyoto.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Watch These Sumo Wrestling Robots Battle It Out
Robots

Watch These Sumo Wrestling Robots Battle It Out

They already act as chefs and priests, now robots are getting in the ring.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Pretty Soon, You Can Try Some Kit Kat Sushi
Food

Pretty Soon, You Can Try Some Kit Kat Sushi

Here's one of the most innovative food mashups we've seen.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
We Can't Help But Feel a Little Weirded Out by This Japanese Virtual Assistant
Virtual Assistant

We Can't Help But Feel a Little Weirded Out by This Japanese Virtual Assistant

She'll get lonely if you come home late, apparently.
Mat Smith | 2 min read
What Today's Leaders Can Learn From Pearl Harbor
Leadership

What Today's Leaders Can Learn From Pearl Harbor

There are lessons in the Japanese sneak attack that brought the U.S. into a war and world leadership.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
7 Things You Didn't Know About Pocky
Food

7 Things You Didn't Know About Pocky

It's Pocky Day, so snap into some tasty facts about this mysterious Japanese treat.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read