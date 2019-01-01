My Queue

Jason Fried

Basecamp's Rebel Recipe for Success: 5 Ways the Software Maverick Made Millions by Being Different
Technology

Here are the surprising, unorthodox strategies that helped the early software as a service pioneer rise to -- and stay at the top of -- the crowded online project management space.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 9 min read
Want to Be More Productive? Move Across the World.

A transplant from the U.S. to Hong Kong cites his newfound efficiency. Telecommuting can work, he argues.
Josh Steimle | 5 min read