Jason Silva

Futurist Talks to a Baby About the Meaning of Life and the Video Goes Crazy Viral
Viral Videos

Futurist Talks to a Baby About the Meaning of Life and the Video Goes Crazy Viral

You have to see this video of Jason Silva, the host of National Geographic's Brain Games, having an existential conversation with a baby.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
The Happiest People Know Their 'Flow State.' What's Yours?

The Happiest People Know Their 'Flow State.' What's Yours?

'Brain Games' host Jason Silva explains the importance of recognizing those moments when you're truly satisfied by whatever it is you're doing.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
You Are a Content Company, Whether You Know It or Not

You Are a Content Company, Whether You Know It or Not

Jason Silva calls himself an 'idea DJ.' He peddles curiosity, wonder and awe. But what really launched his career is making compelling videos online.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
Jolt Yourself Out of Your Routine. That Billion-Dollar Business Idea Could Be Waiting.

Jolt Yourself Out of Your Routine. That Billion-Dollar Business Idea Could Be Waiting.

Jason Silva, host of the Emmy-nominated show 'Brain Games,' discusses the benefits of stepping outside of your everyday routine.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Your Online Content Should Deliver 'Cognitive Ecstasy'

Your Online Content Should Deliver 'Cognitive Ecstasy'

Jason Silva, host of National Geographic's TV show 'Brain Games' and futurist with YouTube series 'Shots of Awe,' explains what makes great content online.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read