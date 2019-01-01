My Queue

Jawbone

Jawbone Accuses Fitbit of Stealing Confidential Company Information Via Poached Employees
Legal

Jawbone Accuses Fitbit of Stealing Confidential Company Information Via Poached Employees

Earlier this year, according to the suit, Fitbit contacted one-third of Jawbone's workforce -- several of whom downloaded sensitive documents before being hired away.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Should You Break Into the Wearables Market?

Should You Break Into the Wearables Market?

How savvy entrepreneurs can cash in on the trend for wearables.
Brittany Shoot | 4 min read
3 Tips to Help You Stand Out From the App Pack

3 Tips to Help You Stand Out From the App Pack

It's not enough to provide users with a one-size-fits-all mobile experience.
Dan Preston | 5 min read
Would You Work Out Harder If You Got Paid in Bitcoin?

Would You Work Out Harder If You Got Paid in Bitcoin?

Austin-based startup Chaotic Moon Studios is showing off an iOS app at SXSW that pays people to exercise. The more users work out with FitCoin, the more cryptocash they stash.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Google Reportedly Eyeing 'Strategic Investment' in Struggling Wearables Pioneer Jawbone

Google Reportedly Eyeing 'Strategic Investment' in Struggling Wearables Pioneer Jawbone

Google may be vying for a slice of the fitness wearables pie.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read

More From This Topic

How 'Precarious' Are Jawbone's Finances?
Jawbone

How 'Precarious' Are Jawbone's Finances?

A lawsuit alleges that the company's financial condition is 'perilous and currently insufficient to pay its debts.'
Adam Lashinsky | 3 min read
Jawbone Launches New Wearable Fitness Trackers
Wearable Tech

Jawbone Launches New Wearable Fitness Trackers

The new devices can track details of workouts, hours slept and heart rate.
Reuters | 1 min read
As Wearables Get Hot, These 6 Industries Are Poised to Capitalize
Wearables

As Wearables Get Hot, These 6 Industries Are Poised to Capitalize

The wearables revolution is coming. Here are the top industries that will cash in on the skyrocketing trend, according to a new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Using Wearable Devices to Help Promote Employee Wellness
Wearable Tech

Using Wearable Devices to Help Promote Employee Wellness

Wearable technology allows you to ensure employees are keeping active and sleeping well and may be the key to worker productivity.
Lisa Evans | 5 min read
Meet the Man with the Midas Touch
Design

Meet the Man with the Midas Touch

Yves Béhar's award-winning design studio Fuseproject creates groundbreaking products and brand identities for some of the world's most influential companies.
Jason Ankeny | 13 min read
Watch Out: Smartwatches May Go Mainstream This Holiday Season
Wearable Tech

Watch Out: Smartwatches May Go Mainstream This Holiday Season

As software gets smarter and Apple enters the race, smartwatches may finally hit the mainstream later this year.
Emily Price | 7 min read
Nest Opens Its Software Platform to Developers in Bid to Conquer the Connected Home
Internet of Things

Nest Opens Its Software Platform to Developers in Bid to Conquer the Connected Home

Consumers will now be able to control their Whirlpool washers and dryers, Mercedes-Benz vehicles and Logitech remote controls through Nest's operating system.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How Wearable Tech Could Save Your Life
Wearable Tech

How Wearable Tech Could Save Your Life

Some entrepreneurs are building wearable devices designed to keep you from danger.
Anmar Frangoul | 5 min read
Travel Tech: 4 Gadgets for Running Your Business on the Fly
Travel Apps

Travel Tech: 4 Gadgets for Running Your Business on the Fly

Productivity tools for outside the office.
John Patrick Pullen | 2 min read
What an App Is Telling Us About How Poorly We Sleep
Sleep

What an App Is Telling Us About How Poorly We Sleep

The bedroom isn't free from distractions. But you'd be surprised what is ruining a good night's sleep.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
Jawbone is a private U.S. company, which produces wearable consumer technology, including speakers, headsets and accompanying mobile apps. It was founded by Stanford graduates Alexander Asseily and Hosain Rahman in 1999. In 2015, Jawbone filed a lawsuit against FitBit, accusing them of poaching employees who then revealed confidential company intelligence.