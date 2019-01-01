My Queue

Jay Z

What Scandalized Companies Like Facebook and Uber Can Learn From Jay-Z
Entrepreneurs

What Scandalized Companies Like Facebook and Uber Can Learn From Jay-Z

By adopting four key principles, leaders can help avert scandals while also learning more about themselves.
David Holzmer | 7 min read
Jay-Z Invests in a Bail Reform Startup

Jay-Z Invests in a Bail Reform Startup

Plus, Amazon may buy some Toys 'R' Us locations and a smart sprinkler raises $10 million.
Venturer | 1 min read
Hip Hop Legend Damon Dash Explains How His Street Mentality Catapulted Him to the Top

Hip Hop Legend Damon Dash Explains How His Street Mentality Catapulted Him to the Top

Dash is best known for co-founding Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z and Kareem "Biggs" Burke.
Andrew Medal | 1 min read
Jay Z's Roc Nation Is Launching a Venture Fund to Invest in Early-Stage Startups

Jay Z's Roc Nation Is Launching a Venture Fund to Invest in Early-Stage Startups

Jay Z's entertainment company is adding startup investing to its repertoire.
Avery Hartmans | 2 min read
Jay Z Is Launching His Own Venture-Capital Firm

Jay Z Is Launching His Own Venture-Capital Firm

Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has been investing in tech startups since at least 2012.
Avery Hartmans | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Apple Reportedly in Talks to Buy Jay Z's Tidal
Apple

Apple Reportedly in Talks to Buy Jay Z's Tidal

The talks are said to be 'exploratory.'
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
Tidal Is Now On Its Third CEO in 8 Months
Executive Change

Tidal Is Now On Its Third CEO in 8 Months

Jay Z's music-streaming service has had high turnover since it launched in March. Jeff Toig, formerly of SoundCloud, is now at the helm.
Bryan Logan | 3 min read
Think Things Couldn't Get Worse for Jay Z's Struggling Streaming Service? They Just Did.
Streaming

Think Things Couldn't Get Worse for Jay Z's Struggling Streaming Service? They Just Did.

Under Jay Z's helm, the company just lost its second CEO in three months.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
From Tidal to 22 Days Nutrition, Jay Z and Beyoncé Are Facing a Fierce Branding Backlash
Celebrities

From Tidal to 22 Days Nutrition, Jay Z and Beyoncé Are Facing a Fierce Branding Backlash

When Beyoncé made an 'amazing' announcement about her dietary preferences yesterday, the Beyhive swarmed in furor.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Beyoncé Wants You to Get Your Kale On, Launches Vegan Food Delivery Service
Celebrities

Beyoncé Wants You to Get Your Kale On, Launches Vegan Food Delivery Service

Queen Bey to your diet: To the left, to the left.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Jay-Z to Acquire Scandinavian Music Streaming Company for $56 Million
Jay Z

Jay-Z to Acquire Scandinavian Music Streaming Company for $56 Million

The rapper-turned-businessman is adding to his empire, which already spans clothing and sports bars.
Reuters | 2 min read
Famous Failures Who Will Inspire You
Inspiration

Famous Failures Who Will Inspire You

Jake Ducey's new book, Purpose Principles, is chock-full of examples of high achievers who persisted despite overwhelming tough odds.
Meiko Patton | 5 min read
Surprise: Beyoncé Drops New Album With No Warning Whatsoever
Marketing

Surprise: Beyoncé Drops New Album With No Warning Whatsoever

The stealth release of the singer's fifth album came as a shock, but could signal a change in the future of music promotion.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week
Technology

10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week

Jay Z bails on the Nets, parsing the weird productivity tips of historical figures, Twitter and GoDaddy get together, online merchants ditch credit-card processing, tips for delivering a knockout speech. This week's notable news and tantalizing tidbits for entrepreneurs.
Brad Crescenzo | 3 min read