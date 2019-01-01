There are no Videos in your queue.
Jay Z
Entrepreneurs
By adopting four key principles, leaders can help avert scandals while also learning more about themselves.
Plus, Amazon may buy some Toys 'R' Us locations and a smart sprinkler raises $10 million.
Dash is best known for co-founding Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z and Kareem "Biggs" Burke.
Jay Z's entertainment company is adding startup investing to its repertoire.
Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has been investing in tech startups since at least 2012.
Apple
The talks are said to be 'exploratory.'
Executive Change
Jay Z's music-streaming service has had high turnover since it launched in March. Jeff Toig, formerly of SoundCloud, is now at the helm.
Streaming
Under Jay Z's helm, the company just lost its second CEO in three months.
Celebrities
When Beyoncé made an 'amazing' announcement about her dietary preferences yesterday, the Beyhive swarmed in furor.
Celebrities
Queen Bey to your diet: To the left, to the left.
Jay Z
The rapper-turned-businessman is adding to his empire, which already spans clothing and sports bars.
Inspiration
Jake Ducey's new book, Purpose Principles, is chock-full of examples of high achievers who persisted despite overwhelming tough odds.
Marketing
The stealth release of the singer's fifth album came as a shock, but could signal a change in the future of music promotion.
Technology
Jay Z bails on the Nets, parsing the weird productivity tips of historical figures, Twitter and GoDaddy get together, online merchants ditch credit-card processing, tips for delivering a knockout speech. This week's notable news and tantalizing tidbits for entrepreneurs.
