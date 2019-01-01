My Queue

Jazz

How Software Teams Can Learn to Make Beautiful Music Together
software development

How Software Teams Can Learn to Make Beautiful Music Together

Bluegrass bands and software teams might seem worlds apart, but those fiddlers and pickers might teach the techs a thing or two.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read
When Keith Jarrett Played on a Very Broken Piano...and Then Sold 3.5 Million Albums?

When Keith Jarrett Played on a Very Broken Piano...and Then Sold 3.5 Million Albums?

Talk about dealing with adversity
Gene Marks | 3 min read
Innovation Gurus: Bruce Mau and John Kao

Innovation Gurus: Bruce Mau and John Kao

The big idea to move your company to the next level can happen, if you put in the work -- and play while you're at it.
Joe Robinson | 6 min read