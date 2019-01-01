My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

JCPenney

How Brick-And-Mortar Stores Are Finding New Uses for Smartphones
Mobile Apps

How Brick-And-Mortar Stores Are Finding New Uses for Smartphones

Macy's, JCPenney and Staples are just some of the traditional retailers looking to give in-store shoppers an edge.
Reuters | 4 min read
J.C. Penney Resurrects the Catalog, But Don't Expect the 'Big Book'

J.C. Penney Resurrects the Catalog, But Don't Expect the 'Big Book'

The retail chain says that the decision is inspired by data showing that online sales are prompted by what shoppers see in print.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
JCPenney to Cut 2,000 Jobs, Close 33 Stores

JCPenney to Cut 2,000 Jobs, Close 33 Stores

The struggling department store announced it is closing 33 underperforming locations as it looks to cut costs.
Krystina Gustafson | 1 min read