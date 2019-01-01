My Queue

J.Crew

Branding Expert: J.Crew's Move From Down-to-Earth Clothing Line to Exclusive Cult Brand Was an Epic Fail
Entrepreneur Network

Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris tells us why the president of the clothing company picked the wrong time to make the shift to cult branding.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
Is This the Summer of the Short Suit? Thankfully, Probably Not.

J.Crew and other fashion labels may be heavily advertising the look, but that doesn't mean it'll take off.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Reach Millennials Through Brand Advocates

Leverage the influence of Gen Y to market through trust and personal connections.
Dave Knox | 3 min read
Looking to Reach Millennials? Be Where the Action Is

Know your online platforms to be part of Gen Y's digital experience.
Dave Knox | 3 min read