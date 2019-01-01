My Queue

Jealousy

How the Comparison Trap Drives You Away From Reaching Your Goals
Wealth

How the Comparison Trap Drives You Away From Reaching Your Goals

The people you envy are most likely at a different point in their wealth journey.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
3 Ways Jealousy Can Make You More Successful

3 Ways Jealousy Can Make You More Successful

The next time, you feel jealous, don't try to squash the emotion. Instead, be open to what it reveals and where it takes you.
Emily Williams | 5 min read
How Jealousy Could Put a Dent in Your Bank Account

How Jealousy Could Put a Dent in Your Bank Account

A new study says that the feeling makes people more likely to buy attention-getting items.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
3 Positive Ways to Harness Career Envy

3 Positive Ways to Harness Career Envy

Examining your envy without judgment allows you to move past that sour emotion and toward your goal.
Caren Merrick | 6 min read
The Sad Truth About Online Haters Is That They Are Just Losers

The Sad Truth About Online Haters Is That They Are Just Losers

Success is almost certain to make somebody else envious, so take their hate as a sign you're doing something right.
Peter Voogd | 5 min read

More From This Topic

First Class Cabins Are Setting Off Air Rage, Study Finds
Business Travel

First Class Cabins Are Setting Off Air Rage, Study Finds

Taking that humbling walk past those already seated in first class becomes a clear reinforcement of their 'relatively disadvantaged status,' the authors wrote, which can 'prompt negative emotions.'
Erik Sherman | 3 min read
5 Steps to Deal With Haters When You're the Rock Star
Entrepreneur Network

5 Steps to Deal With Haters When You're the Rock Star

Bestselling author Ben Angel tells you how to keep a clear head when criticism comes following success.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
People Hating on You? Here Are 4 Ways to Use That Negative Energy to Your Advantage.
Entrepreneur Mindset

People Hating on You? Here Are 4 Ways to Use That Negative Energy to Your Advantage.

Sometimes, "I hate you" is what every entrepreneur needs to hear.
Andrew McDermott | 8 min read
3 Ways to Use the Green-Eyed Monster to Your Advantage
Motivation

3 Ways to Use the Green-Eyed Monster to Your Advantage

Envious of others? Here's what to do about it.
Marc Mawhinney | 4 min read
The 10 Steps to Help You Overcome Jealousy
Jealousy

The 10 Steps to Help You Overcome Jealousy

Here is how to stop jealousy from sabotaging your relationships.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
Success Will Never Come to Entrepreneurs Who Do These 10 Things
Success Strategies

Success Will Never Come to Entrepreneurs Who Do These 10 Things

There will always be winners and losers. Make sure you don't end up the latter.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
Overcoming Entrepreneurial Envy
Challenges

Overcoming Entrepreneurial Envy

Jealousy creates disconnection, which can only harm the prospects of a growing firm. Here's how to turn around that dynamic.
Kate Swoboda | 5 min read