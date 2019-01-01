My Queue

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Reveals His 'Blue Moon' Lunar Lander
Space Travel

Blue Origin is also working on a rocket engine for its moon missions.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
The Formula Jeff Bezos Uses to Identify Great Ideas

The Amazon founder revealed his thought process in an interview.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
9 Mind-Blowing Facts That Show Just How Wealthy Jeff Bezos, the World's Richest Man, Really Is

The Amazon CEO is worth an estimated $121 billion.
Katie Warren | 3 min read
Read Jeff Bezos's 2018 Letter to Amazon Shareholders

'A builder's mentality helps us approach big, hard-to-solve opportunities with a humble conviction that success can come through iteration.'
15 min read
Amazon Employees Call for a Company-Wide Climate Change Plan

This doesn't guarantee that Bezos and crew will listen.
Jon Fingas | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Elon Musk Just Trolled Jeff Bezos on Twitter and It Could Reignite a Years-Old Feud Between the Billionaires
Elon Musk

The tweet was in response to a story about Amazon's plans to launch thousands of satellites, bringing high-speed internet to remote parts of the world.
Isobel Asher Hamilton | 2 min read
Jeff Bezos Remains the Wealthiest Man and Mackenzie Bezos Becomes the Third Wealthiest Woman in the World After Finalizing Divorce
Jeff Bezos

The pair took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
3 Time-Management Tips for Entrepreneurs (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
A Jeff Bezos Letter From 1997 About 'Reversible Decisions' Sheds Some Light on the Shock Amazon HQ2 U-Turn
Jeff Bezos

Bezos said that big companies have a tendency to think all big decisions are irreversible.
Isobel Asher Hamilton | 3 min read
Childish Gambino Makes History and Amazon Makes a Run for It (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Here are 3 things entrepreneurs should know today.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Jeff Bezos Bombshell Sinks Amazon Stock
Entrepreneur Index

The idea of a below-the-belt selfie apparently turns off investors.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Accuses 'National Enquirer' Publisher of 'Extortion' Over Naked Photos in Extraordinary Blog Post
Jeff Bezos

The billionaire owner of the 'Washington Post' said AMI is threatening to release naked photos of him.
Rob Price | 4 min read
How the Top 10 Richest People in the World Started Their Amazing Careers
Ready For Anything

Take a page out of the playbook of the top 10 richest people in the world.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Billionaires Like Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Mark Cuban Live by Ancient Stoic Philosophy
Stoicism

Staying humble and knowing that we don't know everything are big success factors.
Sam Barry | 6 min read
Jeff Bezos' Really Expensive Divorce, the Case Against Inbox Zero, and the First Hostless Oscars in Decades (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read