Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba on Being Brave, Dealing With Self-Doubt and Overcoming Major Breakdowns

The co-founder of The Honest Company discusses the ups and downs of entrepreneurship, what she's learned and what she sees happening next.
Kathleen Griffith | 5 min read
10 Inspirational Quotes from Successful Actress-Turned-Entrepreneur Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba isn't just another Hollywood face -- she's also the founder of a billion-dollar business.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Jessica Alba on Asserting Herself, Naysayers and Being Prepared

The Honest Company co-founder shares lessons she's learned, including ones she says she wants to pass along to her kids.
Stephen J. Bronner | 13 min read
Apple Presents a Pretty Good Take on 'Shark Tank' With Its First Foray Into TV

'Planet of the Apps' is the latest take on the pitch show, but its appeal may be limited.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Jessica Alba's 'Honest' Mess

Your brand is your promise. As The Honest Company is finding out, it's the one promise you can't afford to break.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read

More From This Topic

The Important Entrepreneurship Lesson From Jessica Alba and Sarah Michelle Gellar
Starting a Business

Both women had careers as actors, but they were inspired to start businesses based on personal needs.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Jessica Alba's Honest Co. Rejects Report on Detergent Ingredients
The Honest Company

The company is accused of using sodium lauryl sulfate, or SLS, a skin irritant, in its liquid laundry detergent.
Reuters | 1 min read
Jessica Alba's Honest Co. Accused of Dishonesty in Lawsuit
Entrepreneurs

Complainants allege company overcharged and falsely labeled dozens of products.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
10 Awesome People, Plus the Foo Fighters, Set to Appear at Salesforce's Upcoming Conference
Success Stories

Salesforce has created a place where all the great minds of technology across multiple industries can come together for four days to share ideas, exchange information, learn a lot of great stuff, network and have some fun.
Murray Newlands | 7 min read
Jessica Alba's Honest Company Just Launched a Beauty Line
News and Trends

The expansion comes as the company faces allegations that it has been not-so-honest about its ingredients and product efficacy.
Gwen Moran | 7 min read
Jessica Alba's Startup Nabs $25 Million in Funding
Finance

Subscription-commerce business The Honest Company has just closed a round of funding for expansion and growth.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read