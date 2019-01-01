There are no Videos in your queue.
Jessica Alba
The co-founder of The Honest Company discusses the ups and downs of entrepreneurship, what she's learned and what she sees happening next.
Jessica Alba isn't just another Hollywood face -- she's also the founder of a billion-dollar business.
The Honest Company co-founder shares lessons she's learned, including ones she says she wants to pass along to her kids.
'Planet of the Apps' is the latest take on the pitch show, but its appeal may be limited.
Your brand is your promise. As The Honest Company is finding out, it's the one promise you can't afford to break.
Both women had careers as actors, but they were inspired to start businesses based on personal needs.
The company is accused of using sodium lauryl sulfate, or SLS, a skin irritant, in its liquid laundry detergent.
Complainants allege company overcharged and falsely labeled dozens of products.
Salesforce has created a place where all the great minds of technology across multiple industries can come together for four days to share ideas, exchange information, learn a lot of great stuff, network and have some fun.
The expansion comes as the company faces allegations that it has been not-so-honest about its ingredients and product efficacy.
Subscription-commerce business The Honest Company has just closed a round of funding for expansion and growth.
