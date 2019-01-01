My Queue

jet lag

6 Tricks to Tackling Jet Lag
Travel

The debilitating effects of jet lag are easily underestimated but, happily, are also easily avoided.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
4 Random Innovations to Fuel Your Startup Creativity

Whatever your niche, keeping your edge requires staying aware of broader trends.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
Flashes of Light May Be a Quick Cure for Jet Lag

Stanford researchers have found that exposing sleepers to an hour of short bursts of light made it possible for bodies to adjust.
Hilary Brueck | 3 min read
4 Ways to Prevent Jet Lag From Sabotaging Your Business Trip

Sufficient sleep makes you sharper for business but when the sun and your body don't agree on the time, it's a challenge.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
6 Ways to Curb Jet Lag and Travel Fatigue

The goal is to trick your body into changing the timing of your internal clock.
Greg Wells | 6 min read