Jetsynthesys

Integrating Tech & Entertainment Digitally
Virtual Reality

Emerging technologies are driving the disruption & Jetsynthesys is driving digital entertainment. Entrepreneur India explores how the makers of Sachin Tendulkar's official game are creating immersive experiences for online users
Aastha Singal | 5 min read