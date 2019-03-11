My Queue

jewellery

Learning Entrepreneurship from India's Women Jewellers!

Here are women who are bringing in something new, something rustic and something traditional to the world of jewels!
Bhavya Kaushal | 5 min read
Tap the Accessories Market to Its Full Potential

Fashion has been a significant segment in the evolution of the Indian retail industry, not due to its size but the way it has influenced the Indian lifestyle
Sonali Lalvani | 6 min read
Why Diamond Industry is Being Hammered

The diamond industry, which has been deemed the most affluent sector, has endured various blows in the past
BusinessEx Staff | 4 min read
Jewellery Brands Make Their way Past a Century

Have a look at these entrepreneurs who survived in the jewellery industry over these years
Prerna Singh | 5 min read
5 Tips That Will Help in Marketing a Jewellery Brand Online

A Great way to market any brand is by adopting influencer marketing
Aakash Barmecha | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Common Mistakes That Can Prove to Be Detrimental for Jewellery Designers in Online Business
Online Business

Strong and consistent social media presence is the key to a successful online business
Radhika Jain | 4 min read
Top Technologies Transforming the Fashion Industry to a Level of Par Excellence
Fashion

Wearable tech is of utmost importance and will undoubtedly shape the fashion industry in the upcoming times
Divyendra Kumar | 6 min read
#7 Trends That Will Shape the Jewellery Industry in 2018
jewellery

The communion of physical jewellery outlets and online portals are expected to peak in the coming year and result in a mobility and convenience driven model
Sunil Nayak | 4 min read
From Selling Gems to Queens To Building Palaces, This Scion is Taking The Family Legacy Ahead
legacy business

Born with a 165-year old jewelled inheritance, Siddharth Kasliwal has given a modern twist to hotels with 28Kothi in the land of Maharajas
Sanchita Dash | 6 min read
#8 Challenges a Jewellery e-commerce Startup Faces
jewellery

Jewellery accessories are the most searchable products on e-commerce platforms
Vikalp Bothara | 3 min read
#7 Ways Technology Is Redefining The Jewellery Industry In India
jewellery

With the introduction of multiple design and manufacturing techniques, the face of the jewellery industry is evolving
Shailen Mehta | 5 min read
How Flea Markets are the Biggest Attraction for Indian Lifestyle Entrepreneurs
Lifestyle

From big designers to a creatively wacky entrepreneur, everyone finds a space in these flea markets
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
Why Indian Jewellery Designs are Famous in International Market
jewellery

The uniqueness of the nation lies in the way art is mastered through every object, be it the dexterous work of a sculptor or the efficiency of a jeweller
Kartik Nayyar | 3 min read
Gateway Towards Portrayal of Classy Jewels
TECH25

Since its establishment, BlueStone has never wanted to be known as a commercial centre.
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
This Entrepreneur Points Out Challenges Of Online Jewellery Purchase In India
jewellery

'Buying ornaments offline involves a prolonged customer engagement, which online platforms don't allow'
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read