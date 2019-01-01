There are no Videos in your queue.
Jewelry
When she created a necklace with her son's name on it, friends, family and strangers wanted one just like it. So, Fisher started a company.
Jordan Alexander founder Theresa Bruno talks about her tough moments and the inspiration she draws from a famous ballerina.
Working with artisans around the world has taught these two Americans to embrace different cultures and celebrate the differences.
During the Great Recession, Tracy Matthews was in debt $335,000. Here's what she did to dig herself out.
Call it the 'Warby Parker effect.' The try-on-at-home model is coming to a jewelry store near you, or, more accurately, your front door.
Instagram Icon
Jess Hannah has more than 212,000 followers after doubling down on her business making 'jewelry for how it should be worn: never taken off.'
Profits
The upscale jeweler expects profit to fall in the first half of this fiscal year.
Entrepreneur Network
Fallon Ryan talks with Entrepreneur Network Partner C1 Revolution about how she went from sales and marketing intern to accomplishing some of the most high-profile exposure she could imagine for the company.
Negotiation
Win Charlebois got his 'big get' through what he calls 'relationship negotiation.'
Jewelry
The company's traditional reluctance to offer promotions has been turning away thrifty customers and a stronger dollar has made purchases more expensive for tourists.
Legal
The precious stones then ended up in the hands of a security guard, who then tried to make a buck, police allege.
Selling Online
LeiLei Secor is paying her college tuition from her Etsy profits. Here are her tips for success.
3-D Printing
Dilek Sezen used to spend months designing each of her high-end earrings, bracelets and necklaces. Then, she discovered the 3-D printer.
Young Entrepreneur
Eighteen-year-old Bella Weems started her business to save up for a car but now with more than 60,000 independent sellers across the nation and millions in revenue, this teenage entrepreneur has her sights set on bigger things.
Grow Your Business
In 2002, Kendra Scott started a business selling handcrafted earrings door to door. Last year, Kendra Scott Design took in $75 million in revenue and is opening new locations across the country.
