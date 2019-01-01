There are no Videos in your queue.
Jimmy John's
Jimmy John's
From the cost of doing business to trends in the franchise, here are five facts to help you determine if a Jimmy John's franchise is for you.
Ever wanted to invest in a McDonald's or Taco Bell? Here's what some of the most popular chains will cost you.
This entrepreneur opened up his first shop with used equipment including a refrigerator, a meat slicer, a freezer and oven. Now with more than 2,300 franchises, this company is known for its speedy service.
Quick overexpansion is easy. But preparing for strong, lasting growth? That's harder.
Where does your favorite chain rank?
Employees
The bill aims to stop companies like Jimmy John's from forcing workers making under $15 per hour to sign contracts with non-competition clauses.
Franchises
These franchises are adding units at light speed
Franchise 500
These 10 stars of Entrepreneur's 2015 Franchise 500 list are leading the pack when it comes to growth and success.
Managing Employees
Noncompete agreements are often reserved for executives. Why, then, does this sandwich chain ban entry-level workers from working for competitors for two years?
Hackers
Approximately 216 Jimmy John's stores have been affected in the latest of a growing number of hacking incidents.
Franchises
Some of these lawsuits are hard to swallow, but justice can be sweet.
Franchises
As Chipotle prepares to offer mobile payment, we take a look at six of the best mobile apps in the restaurant business.
A focus on franchisee selection, training and operations helped Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches reach number five on the Franchise 500 list this year.
