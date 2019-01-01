My Queue

Jimmy John's

Here Are 5 Facts You Need to Know Before Investing in Jimmy John's, Our 5th Best Franchise You Can Buy
Here Are 5 Facts You Need to Know Before Investing in Jimmy John's, Our 5th Best Franchise You Can Buy

From the cost of doing business to trends in the franchise, here are five facts to help you determine if a Jimmy John's franchise is for you.
Matthew McCreary | 3 min read
Just How Much Does It Cost to Own a Fast-Food Franchise?

Ever wanted to invest in a McDonald's or Taco Bell? Here's what some of the most popular chains will cost you.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
Franchise of the Day: A Teen Started This No. 1 Ranked Franchise

This entrepreneur opened up his first shop with used equipment including a refrigerator, a meat slicer, a freezer and oven. Now with more than 2,300 franchises, this company is known for its speedy service.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
The Work Behind Fast-Growing Franchises

Quick overexpansion is easy. But preparing for strong, lasting growth? That's harder.
Jason Daley | 7 min read
The Top 20 Fast-Food Franchises of 2016

Where does your favorite chain rank?
Carly Okyle | 6 min read

More From This Topic

New Bill Seeks to Ban Noncompete Clauses for Low-Wage Workers
Employees

The bill aims to stop companies like Jimmy John's from forcing workers making under $15 per hour to sign contracts with non-competition clauses.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Top Fastest-Growing Franchises for 2015
Franchises

These franchises are adding units at light speed
Tracy Stapp Herold | 11 min read
The Top 10 Franchises of 2015.
Franchise 500

These 10 stars of Entrepreneur's 2015 Franchise 500 list are leading the pack when it comes to growth and success.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
At Jimmy John's, Sandwich Makers Have to Sign a Noncompete Agreement
Managing Employees

Noncompete agreements are often reserved for executives. Why, then, does this sandwich chain ban entry-level workers from working for competitors for two years?
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Another Hack: Jimmy John's Is the Latest Chain to Suffer a Data Breach
Hackers

Approximately 216 Jimmy John's stores have been affected in the latest of a growing number of hacking incidents.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
5 of the Wackiest Fast-Food Lawsuits Ever
Franchises

Some of these lawsuits are hard to swallow, but justice can be sweet.
Carly Okyle | 6 min read
From Chipotle to Starbucks: 6 Chains That Do Mobile Apps Right
Franchises

As Chipotle prepares to offer mobile payment, we take a look at six of the best mobile apps in the restaurant business.
Kate Taylor
How One Sandwich Company Cracked the Franchise Top 10

A focus on franchisee selection, training and operations helped Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches reach number five on the Franchise 500 list this year.
Jason Daley | 3 min read