My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

jio

Here is Why Reliance Jio is All Gung-Ho about Open Source Technologies
Open Source

Here is Why Reliance Jio is All Gung-Ho about Open Source Technologies

There is a slow shift in country to adopt open source
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Unpaid Dues Haunt Vodafone & Big Day for Indian SaaS Market: 4 Things to Know Today

Unpaid Dues Haunt Vodafone & Big Day for Indian SaaS Market: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Sandeep Soni | 2 min read
Making Videos Your New Promotional Weapon: Tips from the Industry Expert

Making Videos Your New Promotional Weapon: Tips from the Industry Expert

With most of the marketers using video marketing, let's check out the best tips from the industry people
Charu Mitra Dubey | 4 min read
Decoding Netflix CEO Reed Hasting's New Found Love for India

Decoding Netflix CEO Reed Hasting's New Found Love for India

In an interview with a leading daily, the serial entrepreneur shared that there should be a telecom operator like Reliance Jio in every country
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
An In-Depth Guide on How to Work Less and Earn More

An In-Depth Guide on How to Work Less and Earn More

The integration of business activities goes a long way in earning positive cash flows in the long run
Dr. Vivek Bindra | 3 min read

More From This Topic

How Reliance Jio Is Penetrating Into the Indian Gaming Industry
Mobile

How Reliance Jio Is Penetrating Into the Indian Gaming Industry

At present, more than 40% of active users on gaming apps use Jio
Felix Manojh | 3 min read