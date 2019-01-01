There are no Videos in your queue.
Job Descriptions
Ready For Anything
Make sure you're responsible for these five activities, and you'll watch your business grow.
Only a unicorn ticks every box of a recruiter's job description. Skills and experience aren't all acquired only at work. You are more than a mere list of your employers and what you did for them. When in doubt, apply anyway.
Every job has its own incoherent jargon that only insiders know. Sifting that out and thinking back to when you were a newbie can help you make what you do intelligible to those who don't yet know.
You need a number cruncher, but you want to figure in the right qualities and qualifications. Here's what to do.
Beyond recruiting purposes, you can these analyses to develop and train employees, set compensation and decrease legal liability.
Hiring Tips
Trying to find the 'total package' is the last thing you should do.
Ready For Anything
Recruit new employees for your startup in a cash-conscious style. Learn about five tools for staffing up without significant budget outlays.
Hiring Employees
Find a mutual match between your company and prospective employees by using these tools to grant a fuller picture of the organization -- and the job seekers.
