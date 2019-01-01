My Queue

Job Descriptions

Are These 5 Tasks Part of Your CEO Job Description?
Ready For Anything

Are These 5 Tasks Part of Your CEO Job Description?

Make sure you're responsible for these five activities, and you'll watch your business grow.
Scott Duffy | 6 min read
Not Enough Experience on Your Resume? Rise Above 'Requirements'

Not Enough Experience on Your Resume? Rise Above 'Requirements'

Only a unicorn ticks every box of a recruiter's job description. Skills and experience aren't all acquired only at work. You are more than a mere list of your employers and what you did for them. When in doubt, apply anyway.
Lucia Smith | 5 min read
7 Ways to Intrigue an Audience That Knows Nothing About You or Your Job

7 Ways to Intrigue an Audience That Knows Nothing About You or Your Job

Every job has its own incoherent jargon that only insiders know. Sifting that out and thinking back to when you were a newbie can help you make what you do intelligible to those who don't yet know.
Cynthia Johnson | 6 min read
How to Hire a Controller for Your Company

How to Hire a Controller for Your Company

You need a number cruncher, but you want to figure in the right qualities and qualifications. Here's what to do.
Joe Worth | 3 min read
6 Benefits of Writing Job Descriptions for Your Business

6 Benefits of Writing Job Descriptions for Your Business

Beyond recruiting purposes, you can these analyses to develop and train employees, set compensation and decrease legal liability.
Doug and Polly White | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Why Most Companies Never Hire the Perfect Person for the Job
Hiring Tips

Why Most Companies Never Hire the Perfect Person for the Job

Trying to find the 'total package' is the last thing you should do.
Jeff Haden | 5 min read
How to Hire Without Spending a Fortune. (Hint: Use Social Media.)
Ready For Anything

How to Hire Without Spending a Fortune. (Hint: Use Social Media.)

Recruit new employees for your startup in a cash-conscious style. Learn about five tools for staffing up without significant budget outlays.
Allyson Willoughby | 3 min read
Avoid Costly Churn. Provide Candidates a Realistic Job Preview.
Hiring Employees

Avoid Costly Churn. Provide Candidates a Realistic Job Preview.

Find a mutual match between your company and prospective employees by using these tools to grant a fuller picture of the organization -- and the job seekers.
Jesse Sostrin | 5 min read