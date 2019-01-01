My Queue

job loss

Automation Is Not Tomorrow -- It's Today
Automation

Automation Is Not Tomorrow -- It's Today

Automation is accelerating to a point where it will soon threaten our social fabric and way of life. We must find new ways to organize ourselves independent of the values that the marketplace assigns to each and every one of us.
Andrew Yang | 14 min read
Dignity and the Pink Slip: What Are You Doing to Bring Decency to the Process?

Dignity and the Pink Slip: What Are You Doing to Bring Decency to the Process?

Communicating with, rather than avoiding, someone who's been terminated helps ease that experience's painful effects.
Peter Diamond | 4 min read
Lost Your Job? Consider it a Wake-Up Call to Become an Entrepreneur.

Lost Your Job? Consider it a Wake-Up Call to Become an Entrepreneur.

Oftentimes losing a job is when entrepreneurs finally wake up to their true calling.
Mike Wood | 8 min read
U.S. Jobless Claims Rise, and Planned Layoffs Surge

U.S. Jobless Claims Rise, and Planned Layoffs Surge

Most of the announced job cuts were concentrated in the energy sector, which is reeling from low oil prices that have hurt profits.
Reuters | 3 min read
McDonald's Cuts Jobs as Restructuring Efforts Continue

McDonald's Cuts Jobs as Restructuring Efforts Continue

Last month, the fast food giant cut hundreds of positions in hopes to cut $300 million by the end of 2017.
Reuters | 1 min read