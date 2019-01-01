My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Job References

9 Questions to Ask Candidates' References
Hiring

9 Questions to Ask Candidates' References

Job seekers aim to present themselves in the best light. But the very people they offer to validate their claims might point to other useful information.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
When Hiring, Give Negative References More Weight

When Hiring, Give Negative References More Weight

Hiring isn't an exact science. However, calling former employers can be helpful, if you are willing to listen.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
Tips for Interviewing Every Hiring Manager Should Know

Tips for Interviewing Every Hiring Manager Should Know

A few requests from job hunters to interviewers.
Ross McCammon | 6 min read
The Ethics Coach on the Secret to Hiring Honest Employees

The Ethics Coach on the Secret to Hiring Honest Employees

Also: How to maintain workplace confidentiality.
Gael O'Brien | 3 min read