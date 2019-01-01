There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Job Titles
Job Titles
Whatever your fancy job title, you are what your company does.
What if our job titles moved in real-time, based on the value we are adding to the business instead?
Three reasons why executive titles may damage idea-sharing and team participation where you work.
That fancy title may not be as glorious as you expect.
Even if they founded the company, CEO is a pompous title for somebody supervising a handful of employees.
More From This Topic
Job Titles
Just as the map is not the territory, the job title is not the job. Focus on the who, what, where and how of your job to discover its true value.
Amazon
You know Jeff Bezos. Now meet the others.
Managing Employees
Job titles are essentially heuristics to explain one's duties. However, these titles can be reinvented and serve as profound sources of motivation.
Employee Morale
Singular titles can play a part in highlighting a unique corporate culture. This can help companies find the right people and vice versa.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?