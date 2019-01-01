There are no Videos in your queue.
JOBS Act
Finance
A lot of people claim to be crowdfunding experts. A few of them actually are.
When you research something online, you become a hot lead.
Equity crowdfunding has a poster child.
Nearly anyone can become an angel investor. Decide if it's a fit for you.
First reports show the new legislation is yielding very encouraging grades for entrepreneurs everywhere.
More From This Topic
Crowdfunding
There are now thousands of specialized crowdfunding sites and, cumulatively, they are likely to provide more funding this year than VCs will.
Equity Crowdfunding
Equity crowdfunding can supply needed capital for equipment, growth capital or for strategic hires.
Legal Issues
A DC Court rejects challenges from Massachusetts and Montana to the popular new law that allows regular people to invest in private companies.
Equity Crowdfunding
Two things Bernie Sanders and every startup have in common are neither can count on banks or Wall Street for funds, and now neither has to.
Equity Crowdfunding
Aggressive marketing is an essential part of every Mini IPO campaign, just as it is for rewards-based crowdfunding.
Equity Crowdfunding
Not surprisingly, few small businesses were ready for the requirement of the new law. Many are still trying to get these records in order and audits completed.
Funding
The potential to raise $50 million from the 'crowd' is huge, but the costs in cash and time are high.
Equity Crowdfunding
Equity crowdfunding is hampered by regulations designed to curb stock-market abuse.
Equity Crowdfunding
The types of investors who put money into reward-based crowdfunders aren't the ones who will buy shares through equity crowdfunding – at least not at first.
Finance
A recently approved provision of the JOBS Act allows business to meet and share information with potential investors.
