John Legere

Over the past four years, T-Mobile has become the fastest-growing carrier in the U.S., passing Sprint for the number-three spot behind AT&T and Verizon, and has more than doubled customers and significantly expanded its network.
The FTC filed a complaint alleging that the carrier had placed charges for unauthorized services -- such as flirting tips, horoscope information and celebrity gossip – on its customers' bills, taking a substantial cut and making hundreds of millions of dollars as a result.