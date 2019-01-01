My Queue

John McAfee

John McAfee Says Blockchain Will Upend Business as We Know It in 5 Years (Hint: No Bosses, Banks or Retirement)
Blockchain

John McAfee Says Blockchain Will Upend Business as We Know It in 5 Years (Hint: No Bosses, Banks or Retirement)

"You have to unlearn everything about 'I'm the boss, I make the rules.' In the blockchain world, nobody makes the rules," he says.
Hayden Field | 14 min read
Anti-Virus Software Pioneer John McAfee Named CEO of Investment Firm

Anti-Virus Software Pioneer John McAfee Named CEO of Investment Firm

MGT Capital said on Monday it would change its name to John McAfee Global Technologies Inc. and that it would buy some assets of McAfee's anti-spy software company.
Reuters | 1 min read
John McAfee Slams the NSA: 'A Paranoid, Insane Government Cannot Govern a People.'

John McAfee Slams the NSA: 'A Paranoid, Insane Government Cannot Govern a People.'

The anti-virus pioneer says that U.S. intelligence officials need to stop spying on citizens and start protecting them from true enemies.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
John McAfee Offers Ashley Madison Post-Hack Analysis

John McAfee Offers Ashley Madison Post-Hack Analysis

Looking back at the scandal surrounding the dating site for married people, the famed computer programmer wonders if anyone besides the CEO actually got laid.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
John McAfee: Electronic Currency Is Inevitable, and We Must Accept it

John McAfee: Electronic Currency Is Inevitable, and We Must Accept it

The cybersecurity guru says that government needs to find a way to work with companies like Bitcoin.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read

Are Security Threats to Power and Water Plants Real? You Betcha, Says John McAfee.
Entrepreneur Network

Are Security Threats to Power and Water Plants Real? You Betcha, Says John McAfee.

The cybersecurity guru talks about different ways hackers can destroy power and water stations.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
Apple Unveils Major Upgrades: Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

Apple Unveils Major Upgrades: Weekly News

Also this week: A global drug investigation brings questions about digital privacy to the forefront.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Anti-Virus Pioneer and Ex-Fugitive John McAfee Announces 2016 Presidential Bid
Election 2016

Anti-Virus Pioneer and Ex-Fugitive John McAfee Announces 2016 Presidential Bid

McAfee will be running as a member of the self-started 'Cyber Party,' with a platform that touts his unique tech proficiencies.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
John McAfee: You Should Care That Your Privacy Is Disappearing
Security

John McAfee: You Should Care That Your Privacy Is Disappearing

The former fugitive and computer antivirus software tycoon warned that, by letting the Googles of the world intrude on our privacy, we are giving up our freedom as human beings.
Benjamin Kabin | 4 min read
McAfee Founder Elated That Intel Is Renaming Security Products, Says It's the 'Worst Software on the Planet'
Technology

McAfee Founder Elated That Intel Is Renaming Security Products, Says It's the 'Worst Software on the Planet'

Intel will drop the McAfee name from its security products, hoping to distance itself from controversial founder John McAfee, who says the move has delighted him 'beyond words.'
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
John McAfee, From Tech Pioneer to Murder Suspect
Entrepreneurs

John McAfee, From Tech Pioneer to Murder Suspect

A timeline of the unique life and career of tech millionaire John McAfee, now wanted in connection with a murder in Central America.
Brian Patrick Eha
The Most Bizarre and Dramatic Executive Blog You Might Ever Read
Marketing

The Most Bizarre and Dramatic Executive Blog You Might Ever Read

Wanted in connection with the murder of his neighbor, the founder of McAfee Anti-Virus is on the run from authorities and is blogging about it.
Michael Sebastian