John McAfee
Blockchain
"You have to unlearn everything about 'I'm the boss, I make the rules.' In the blockchain world, nobody makes the rules," he says.
MGT Capital said on Monday it would change its name to John McAfee Global Technologies Inc. and that it would buy some assets of McAfee's anti-spy software company.
The anti-virus pioneer says that U.S. intelligence officials need to stop spying on citizens and start protecting them from true enemies.
Looking back at the scandal surrounding the dating site for married people, the famed computer programmer wonders if anyone besides the CEO actually got laid.
The cybersecurity guru says that government needs to find a way to work with companies like Bitcoin.
Entrepreneur Network
The cybersecurity guru talks about different ways hackers can destroy power and water stations.
Weekly News Roundup
Also this week: A global drug investigation brings questions about digital privacy to the forefront.
Election 2016
McAfee will be running as a member of the self-started 'Cyber Party,' with a platform that touts his unique tech proficiencies.
Security
The former fugitive and computer antivirus software tycoon warned that, by letting the Googles of the world intrude on our privacy, we are giving up our freedom as human beings.
Technology
Intel will drop the McAfee name from its security products, hoping to distance itself from controversial founder John McAfee, who says the move has delighted him 'beyond words.'
Entrepreneurs
A timeline of the unique life and career of tech millionaire John McAfee, now wanted in connection with a murder in Central America.
Marketing
Wanted in connection with the murder of his neighbor, the founder of McAfee Anti-Virus is on the run from authorities and is blogging about it.
