There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson
The hip implants were defectively designed and the company failed to warn consumers about the risks.
The transaction, slated to close in the third quarter, is not expected to have an impact on the company's 2016 sales or earnings forecasts.
I'm no different running a 20-person shop as I am many multiples of that.
The company had lost a previous trial and faces approximately 1,200 lawsuits accusing it of not adequately warning consumers about its talc-based products' cancer risks.
While Jacqueline Fox's family won $72 million in damages this week, not all plaintiffs in the 1,200 similar pending talc powder-cancer cases will be cashing in.
More From This Topic
Lawsuits
Johnson & Johnson faces claims that it, in an effort to boost sales, failed for decades to warn consumers that its talc-based products could cause cancer.
Layoffs
The company said the restructuring would affect its orthopaedics, surgery and cardiovascular businesses within the larger medical devices unit.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?