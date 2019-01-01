My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Hit With More Than $1 Billion Verdict on Hip Implants
Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Hit With More Than $1 Billion Verdict on Hip Implants

The hip implants were defectively designed and the company failed to warn consumers about the risks.
Reuters | 3 min read
J&J to Buy Hair Care Products Maker Vogue for $3.3 Billion

J&J to Buy Hair Care Products Maker Vogue for $3.3 Billion

The transaction, slated to close in the third quarter, is not expected to have an impact on the company's 2016 sales or earnings forecasts.
Reuters | 1 min read
Big Business or Small, I'm Still an Entrepreneur

Big Business or Small, I'm Still an Entrepreneur

I'm no different running a 20-person shop as I am many multiples of that.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Johnson & Johnson Ordered to Pay $55 Million in Talc-Powder Trial

Johnson & Johnson Ordered to Pay $55 Million in Talc-Powder Trial

The company had lost a previous trial and faces approximately 1,200 lawsuits accusing it of not adequately warning consumers about its talc-based products' cancer risks.
Reuters | 3 min read
The Verdict Against Johnson & Johnson Doesn't Mean More Judgements Will Follow

The Verdict Against Johnson & Johnson Doesn't Mean More Judgements Will Follow

While Jacqueline Fox's family won $72 million in damages this week, not all plaintiffs in the 1,200 similar pending talc powder-cancer cases will be cashing in.
Reuters | 4 min read

More From This Topic

J&J Must Pay $72 Million for Cancer Death Linked to Talcum Powder
Lawsuits

J&J Must Pay $72 Million for Cancer Death Linked to Talcum Powder

Johnson & Johnson faces claims that it, in an effort to boost sales, failed for decades to warn consumers that its talc-based products could cause cancer.
Reuters | 3 min read
Johnson & Johnson to Cut 3,000 jobs in Medical Devices Division
Layoffs

Johnson & Johnson to Cut 3,000 jobs in Medical Devices Division

The company said the restructuring would affect its orthopaedics, surgery and cardiovascular businesses within the larger medical devices unit.
Reuters | 2 min read