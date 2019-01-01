There are no Videos in your queue.
Joint Employer
Republicans in the House and Senate introduced legislation intended to roll back the Labor Board's broader definition of joint employer.
The NLRB just penalized the only entities providing jobs in this country, in the name of increasing employment. How does that make sense?
The National Labor Relations Board's latest move means franchisors can be held legally accountable by workers.
The franchise industry just got a clue to untangling a knotty problem.
As the joint employer battles causes waves throughout the franchise industry, a new Tennessee law affirms franchisor and franchisee employees as separate entities.
Congress joins the franchising industry in seeking explanations.
Franchise industry leaders are lobbying to preserve the existing joint employer definition, in contrast to the National Labor Relations Board's recent decisions.
The burger chain needs a fresh start in the new year.
A California judge ruled that only Massage Envy franchisees – not the corporate franchisor – are responsible for wage violations, in contrast to recent National Labor Relations Board decisions.
The IFA plans to file a request with the National Labor Relations Board to disclose the reasoning behind deeming franchisors 'joint employers.'
