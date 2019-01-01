My Queue

Lawmakers Push Back Against NLRB Joint Employer Ruling
Republicans in the House and Senate introduced legislation intended to roll back the Labor Board's broader definition of joint employer.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
How the NLRB's Employment Ruling Could Hurt Jobs, Business Growth

The NLRB just penalized the only entities providing jobs in this country, in the name of increasing employment. How does that make sense?
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
Will This Decision Force Franchises to Reconsider Their Business Models?

The National Labor Relations Board's latest move means franchisors can be held legally accountable by workers.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Why the NLRB Says This Franchise Isn't a Joint Employer, But McDonald's Is

The franchise industry just got a clue to untangling a knotty problem.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
In Tennessee, Only Franchisees Can Be Held Accountable for Employees

As the joint employer battles causes waves throughout the franchise industry, a new Tennessee law affirms franchisor and franchisee employees as separate entities.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Lawmakers Question Legality of NLRB's Joint Employer Decision
Joint Employer

Congress joins the franchising industry in seeking explanations.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Franchisees Team Up to Urge Congress to Examine 'Joint Employer' Standard
Joint Employer

Franchise industry leaders are lobbying to preserve the existing joint employer definition, in contrast to the National Labor Relations Board's recent decisions.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
McDonald's Caps Off a Truly Terrible Year With Falling Sales, Discrimination Lawsuit
McDonald's

The burger chain needs a fresh start in the new year.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read
Judge Rules Against Joint Employer Responsibility in Minimum Wage Case
Franchisees

A California judge ruled that only Massage Envy franchisees – not the corporate franchisor – are responsible for wage violations, in contrast to recent National Labor Relations Board decisions.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
The International Franchise Board Tries to Dig Up Details on Labor Board's 'Joint Employer' Decision
Franchise

The IFA plans to file a request with the National Labor Relations Board to disclose the reasoning behind deeming franchisors 'joint employers.'
Kate Taylor | 3 min read