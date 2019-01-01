My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jonathan Sánchez Pérez

Joven mexicano quiere impulsar una agencia espacial en el país
Mexicanos exitosos

Joven mexicano quiere impulsar una agencia espacial en el país

Jonathan Sánchez Pérez, mejor conocido en el mundo como el "mexicano espacial" quiere impulsar una agencia espacial que no dependa de la tecnología de otras naciones, lo cual, asegura es posible.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
¿Vida en Júpiter? La NASA premia a mexicano por estudiar esa probabilidad

¿Vida en Júpiter? La NASA premia a mexicano por estudiar esa probabilidad

La NASA premió a Jonathan Sánchez Pérez con el segundo lugar en el Air and Space International Program 2017 gracias a su proyecto que estima las probabilidades de vida en Júpiter, en el que también propone mejoras para un satélite que orbita este planeta.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read