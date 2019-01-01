There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Jonathan Sánchez Pérez
Mexicanos exitosos
Jonathan Sánchez Pérez, mejor conocido en el mundo como el "mexicano espacial" quiere impulsar una agencia espacial que no dependa de la tecnología de otras naciones, lo cual, asegura es posible.
La NASA premió a Jonathan Sánchez Pérez con el segundo lugar en el Air and Space International Program 2017 gracias a su proyecto que estima las probabilidades de vida en Júpiter, en el que también propone mejoras para un satélite que orbita este planeta.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?