Jony Ive

Apple Acquires Visual Effects Startup That Worked Its Magic on Star Wars
Star Wars

Apple Acquires Visual Effects Startup That Worked Its Magic on Star Wars

As Yoda would say, 'Strong in Apple, The Force is. Yes, hmmm.'
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Jony Ive Promoted to Chief Design Officer at Apple

Jony Ive Promoted to Chief Design Officer at Apple

The new position will broaden Ive's design duties at Apple and give him the opportunity to work on projects like Apple Campus 2 and its iconic retail stores.
Killian Bell | 2 min read
5 Things We Just Learned About Apple Visionary Jony Ive

5 Things We Just Learned About Apple Visionary Jony Ive

Though Apple's senior vice president of design may be shy, a poster in his office screams, 'Believe in your f*cking self. Stay up all f*cking night…Think about all the f*cking possibilities.'
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Apple's Design Guru Breaks Decades-Long Silence

Apple's Design Guru Breaks Decades-Long Silence

Jony Ive, in his first-ever in-depth interview, shares a fascinating glimpse into Apple's hermetically sealed corporate culture.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read