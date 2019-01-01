My Queue

Jordan

Jordan-Based Arabic Content Platform Mawdoo3 Raises US$13.5 Million In Series B Funding
Startup Financing

Jordan-Based Arabic Content Platform Mawdoo3 Raises US$13.5 Million In Series B Funding

The startup aims to utilize the funding proceeds to expand Mawdoo3's library of Arabic content.
Sindhu Hariharan | 5 min read
We Got Funded: Jordan-Based Tech Startup POSRocket Receives A US$1.5 Million Boost

We Got Funded: Jordan-Based Tech Startup POSRocket Receives A US$1.5 Million Boost

The startup aims to utilize the funding proceeds to further build on their accomplishments, and is looking at making focused investments in the areas of product research, operations management, and talent.
Sindhu Hariharan | 7 min read
BeyondCapital Launches A Scout Program To Boost Prospects Of Early-Stage Businesses In Jordan

BeyondCapital Launches A Scout Program To Boost Prospects Of Early-Stage Businesses In Jordan

Under the program, a selected pool of individual 'scouts' will make small ticket investments in projects within their various areas of expertise, backed by funding from BeyondCapital.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Fighting The Status Quo: Lina Khalifeh Sets Out To End Violence Against Women With Her SheFighter Academy

Fighting The Status Quo: Lina Khalifeh Sets Out To End Violence Against Women With Her SheFighter Academy

Using her skills and background, Lina Khalifeh launched the social enterprise to empower women globally.
Pamella de Leon | 10 min read
Jordan Welcomes BeyondCapital For Development Of Local Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Jordan Welcomes BeyondCapital For Development Of Local Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Endeavor Jordan and Silicon Badia have joined hands to launch a new investment entity BeyondCapital.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Infographic: Jamalon Founder Ala Alsallal In MAGNiTT's #MAGNiTTJourneys
Infographics

Infographic: Jamalon Founder Ala Alsallal In MAGNiTT's #MAGNiTTJourneys

MAGNiTT traces the journey of Ala Alsallal, Jordanian entrepreneur, and founder and CEO of Jamalon- one of MENA's earliest online book stores that has carved a market for itself amid competition from behemoths such as Amazon.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Mind Rockets Wants To Give A Voice To MENA's Deaf Community
Startups

Mind Rockets Wants To Give A Voice To MENA's Deaf Community

MENA startup Mind Rockets have tasked themselves with the mission of developing assistive tech solutions to make the world accessible to the deaf community.
Pamella de Leon | 10 min read
HealthTech Startup Altibbi Raises US$6.5 Million From DASH Ventures, MEVP And Others
Startups

HealthTech Startup Altibbi Raises US$6.5 Million From DASH Ventures, MEVP And Others

The digital health sector gets a boost as Altibbi, a telehealth platform raises US$6.5 million from lead investors DASH Ventures and Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), and more investors.
Pamella de Leon | 4 min read
Endeavor Jordan Study Highlights Migration Trends Among Jordan's Homegrown Businesses
Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Endeavor Jordan Study Highlights Migration Trends Among Jordan's Homegrown Businesses

The Jordanian chapter of global entrepreneurship support organization, Endeavor, has a tricky problem on its hands when it comes to developing their pipeline of startups they want to support in the country.
Sindhu Hariharan | 9 min read
Setting An Example: Zain Jordan CEO Ahmad Hanandeh
Innovators

Setting An Example: Zain Jordan CEO Ahmad Hanandeh

Through its establishment of the Zain Innovation Campus, this corporate is showing other Middle East companies how to effectively support the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem
Aby Sam Thomas | 8 min read
Jordan Startup CashBasha Localizes The MENA E-Commerce Experience
Startups

Jordan Startup CashBasha Localizes The MENA E-Commerce Experience

In this endeavor to build a tech platform that allows the "unbanked" population to shop without logistical or pricing hassles, the CashBasha team ensured that their solution supported any and all shopping sites.
Sindhu Hariharan | 12 min read
Jordanian Startup Jamalon Helps Arab Book Lovers Find Their Favorite Read Online
Startups

Jordanian Startup Jamalon Helps Arab Book Lovers Find Their Favorite Read Online

It was his passion to structure MENA's fragmented publishing industry that led Jordanian entrepreneur Alsallal to launch an online bookstore Jamalon.com in 2010.
Sindhu Hariharan | 9 min read
This Is How You Become the Michael Jordan of What Matters to You
Success Strategies

This Is How You Become the Michael Jordan of What Matters to You

Learn how to set the bar high from a man who is driven to be number one.
Marty Fukuda | 5 min read
MENA Entrepreneurs And Investors Come Together In Jordan For DealMakers 2016
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

MENA Entrepreneurs And Investors Come Together In Jordan For DealMakers 2016

DealMakers 2016 also allowed for the entrepreneurs gathered at the event to have one-to-one sessions with investors, with the former having 15 minutes each to pitch their respective businesses.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
MENA Sustainability And Social Entrepreneurship In Focus At PepsiCo's AMWAJ 2016
Events

MENA Sustainability And Social Entrepreneurship In Focus At PepsiCo's AMWAJ 2016

AMWAJ ("waves" in Arabic) focuses on discussing innovations that make a difference to the society, sharing best practices in the social sphere, and finding ways to build "a sustainable future in the MENA region."
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read