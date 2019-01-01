My Queue

Jos A. Bank

Jos. A. Bank Scoops Up Eddie Bauer, Putting Men's Wearhouse Deal on Ice
Growth Strategies

Jos. A. Bank says that it has been eyeing the Eddie Bauer brand for years now.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Men's Wearhouse to Jos A. Bank: We're Suited for Each Other, and Here's $1.5 Billion to Prove It

With its stock at a five-year high, men's apparel retailer Men's Wearhouse has decided to turn the tables on its smaller rival.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read