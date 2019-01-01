My Queue

Billion-Dollar Inventor Joy Mangano Rebuilt Her Life Thanks to This Simple Idea -- And You Can, Too
Billion-Dollar Inventor Joy Mangano Rebuilt Her Life Thanks to This Simple Idea -- And You Can, Too

After selling more than $3 billion in goods, Joy Mangano says people need to realize everything is a product.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
Happy Anniversary, Joy Mangano! Why This Entrepreneur Has Thrived for 20 Years.

Happy Anniversary, Joy Mangano! Why This Entrepreneur Has Thrived for 20 Years.

The hugely successful inventor of the Huggable Hanger always puts her customer first.
Stephen Key | 5 min read