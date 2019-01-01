My Queue

JP Morgan Chase

Three Men Indicted Over Massive JPMorgan Hack
Legal

The cyberattack affected the information of 83 million people.
Reuters | 2 min read
Tell Us: Uber, Lyft or Traditional Taxi -- What's Your Favorite Way of Getting a Ride?

As car-sharing services continue to gain steam, we want to know how you prefer to get around when you need a ride.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Notes Scattered Everywhere? Declutter With This Tool.

In this video, digital marketing expert Brent Reinhard shares his must-have tech tool for storing and organizing business notes.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Why Your Credit Card Company Wants to Replace Magnetic Strips With Microchips

Magnetic strip credit cards will soon be extinct in the U.S. Here's the technology that will replace them and what you need to know about it.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
A Recovery in Small-Business Lending?

The SBA's 90 percent guarantee on certain loans may be no more, but the borrowing outlook may be brightening.
Diana Ransom