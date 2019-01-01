My Queue

Jugnoo

Why This Indian Cab Hailing Startup is Looking at Southeast Asia as the Next Big Market
News and Trends

Why This Indian Cab Hailing Startup is Looking at Southeast Asia as the Next Big Market

Their launch seems timely as it's followed by Uber giving up its Singaporean adventure to Grab
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
Will Indians Ditch Cabs for the Health-friendly Bicycle?

Will Indians Ditch Cabs for the Health-friendly Bicycle?

Entrepreneurs are looking at enhancing public bicycle sharing systems in India; but is the country ready?
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
Here's Why An Auto-Rickshaw Aggregator Acquired SabKuchFresh

Here's Why An Auto-Rickshaw Aggregator Acquired SabKuchFresh

"We expect to receive around 500-700 orders per day within a month, which will make us operationally profitable on a city level"
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Jugnoo raises $10 million in Series-B Of Fundraising

Jugnoo raises $10 million in Series-B Of Fundraising

Paytm leads Series B Funding of $10 million for Jugnoo
Ritu Kochar | 2 min read
Why I Failed & What I Learnt From It?

Why I Failed & What I Learnt From It?

The first step is acceptance of failure. See how CEOs share their failure stories and how it changed them.
Punita Sabharwal | 10 min read

More From This Topic

Move past your tech advisor
Ask a Geek

Move past your tech advisor

Growth is leveraged using technology and hence it is a critical role.
Sandeep Soni | 3 min read
Paytm backed Jugnoo envisions to venture into 40 new cities by 2015 end
Startup Funding

Paytm backed Jugnoo envisions to venture into 40 new cities by 2015 end

Mobile app offering one of the largest networks of auto-rickshaws in India
Entrepreneur India | 3 min read
'Solving common man's problems' – A cliché working well for startups
Startups

'Solving common man's problems' – A cliché working well for startups

And startups will continue to do so because there are the huge number of issues that are looking for innovative solutions.
Samar Singla | 3 min read
A classic case of turning household crisis into a breakthrough
Case Study

A classic case of turning household crisis into a breakthrough

Just four days into the campaign, Jugnoo is already gaining traction of 1,000 transactions per day.
Swadha Mishra | 3 min read