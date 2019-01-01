My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jump

Uber lanzará servicio de bicicletas compartidas
Uber

Uber lanzará servicio de bicicletas compartidas

Uber compró JUMP, una startup que ofrece servicio de bicicletas eléctricas compartidas, como parte de un intento por convertirse en la aplicación referencial para el transporte urbano.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
Uber compra Jump, una empresa de bicicletas compartidas

Uber compra Jump, una empresa de bicicletas compartidas

Este lunes Uber anunció su intención de adquirir Jump Bikes, una compañía que ofrece bicicletas eléctricas de asistencia por pedal que no requieren estaciones.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read