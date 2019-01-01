My Queue

Junk Removal

To Make 1-800-Got-Junk A Success, Its Founder Had To Rethink Everything (Including Himself)
To Make 1-800-Got-Junk A Success, Its Founder Had To Rethink Everything (Including Himself)

1-800-Got-Junk was a runaway success, so much so that founder Brian Scudamore didn't know how else to grow. So he considered: what other services do my customers need?
J.J. McCorvey | 15+ min read
Other People's Trash Is How This Franchisee Makes His Treasure

Other People's Trash Is How This Franchisee Makes His Treasure

Ed Stripay is going green -- and seeing green -- with his Junk King franchise.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
Franchise Players: An Eco-Friendly Franchisee on Giving Back to His Community

Franchise Players: An Eco-Friendly Franchisee on Giving Back to His Community

Over one year after Hurricane Sandy, this Junkluggers franchisee is still helping his community recover.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Franchise Players: A 'College Hunk' Franchisee on Dealing With Red Tape

Franchise Players: A 'College Hunk' Franchisee on Dealing With Red Tape

Operating 'College Hunks' franchises across four states, Stephen Bienko has dealt with plenty of state regulations and red tape.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read