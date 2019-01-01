My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

junkies

What's Triggering Health Problems in Urban India?
Healthy Eating

What's Triggering Health Problems in Urban India?

With young professionals spending long hours at work, it's important to get them talk about the importance of nutrition and good eating habits
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
These Digital Entertainment Junkies are Out to Conquer the World

These Digital Entertainment Junkies are Out to Conquer the World

What begins now is the democratization of digital entertainment content, led by start-ups, that's snackable, light, personalized, unrestricted and relateable to the millennials
Sandeep Soni | 8 min read