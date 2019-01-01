My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Just Became the Co-Owner of This Audio Company
Music

Justin Timberlake Just Became the Co-Owner of This Audio Company

AudioMaster becomes the latest addition to the celebrity's long list of business ventures.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Myspace is Emailing Embarrassing Old Photos to Lure Back Lapsed Users

Myspace is Emailing Embarrassing Old Photos to Lure Back Lapsed Users

Some Myspace users -- who may be surprised to discover that the site still exists – have received alarming emails from the network with their old, embarrassing photos attached.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Timberlake, Diddy Throw Down in Artisanal Tequila Battle

Timberlake, Diddy Throw Down in Artisanal Tequila Battle

In the span of two days, two musicians-turned-moguls--Justin Timberlake and Sean 'Diddy' Combs--have announced co-ventures in the increasingly lucrative realm of high-end tequila.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Surprise: Beyoncé Drops New Album With No Warning Whatsoever

Surprise: Beyoncé Drops New Album With No Warning Whatsoever

The stealth release of the singer's fifth album came as a shock, but could signal a change in the future of music promotion.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Are Celebrity Investors Worth the Hype?

Are Celebrity Investors Worth the Hype?

Brands have paraded A-listers out front as spokespeople for ages, but in recent years they've been joining as investors. Here, we examine when it works and what entrepreneurs should keep in mind as they team up with celebs.
Kristin Luna | 5 min read