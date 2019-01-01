My Queue

Kale

Now You Can Get Your Kale Fix in Southern California at McDonald's
Personal Health

Now You Can Get Your Kale Fix in Southern California at McDonald's

Last year, the franchise was making fun of the superfood. This year, it's turning over a new leaf.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
6 Food Trends to Watch Out for in 2015

6 Food Trends to Watch Out for in 2015

Sour flavors, vegetable mashups, a ramen renaissance and more extreme food trends are on tap for this year.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Chick-fil-A Fails to Shut Down 'Eat More Kale' in Trademark Battle

Chick-fil-A Fails to Shut Down 'Eat More Kale' in Trademark Battle

A kale-loving solopreneur triumphed over the famous chicken chain, who's slogan is 'Eat Mor Chikin.'
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
BrusselKale: The Trendiest Superfood of All?

BrusselKale: The Trendiest Superfood of All?

Two trendy vegetables have united to create a hip hybrid that may be the next big thing in food.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read