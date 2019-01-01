There are no Videos in your queue.
ქალი ანტრეპრენერები
ქალთა თვის ნომერში, Entrepreneur-მა განსაკუთრებული რუბრიკები მოამზადა წარმატებული ქალების შესახებ
გჯერათ თუ არა, რომ შესაძლებელია მთელი ქართული სამზარეულო ერთ მომცრო კოლოფში ჩაეტიოს?! სჯობს დაიჯეროთ
250-ზე მეტი ნატურალური პროდუქტი შინიდან გაუსვლელად
Zeten – რობოტიკა და ელექტრონიკა ქართულად
„მთავარი კი ის არის, რომ ტურისტი აქ მხოლოდ იმ შემთხვევაში ამოვა, თუკი დაინახავს, რომ თავად მცხოვრებლები თავს კარგად გრძნობენ, არსად მიდიან."
"აქ ცხოვრება სწორედ ამიტომ მომწონს - ძალიან ბევრი ნიშაა, უამრავი რამის კეთება შეგიძლია".
„ისეთი აჟიტირებულები ვიყავით, რომ ჰაერშივე მოვიფიქრეთ ჩვენი სტარტაპისთვის სახელი, ბიზნესგეგმა, და უკვე მეორე კვირას, დამსაქმებელსაც ვაცნობეთ სამსახურის დატოვების შესახებ"
