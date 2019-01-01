My Queue

ქალი ანტრეპრენერები

ქალი ანტრეპრენერები

დედობა არ ნიშნავს, რომ მენეჯერი ან ანტრეპრენერი არ იქნებით
სიუზენ კინგ გროსბი | 3 min read
რას წავიკითხავთ Entrepreneur-ის მარტის ნომერში?

ქალთა თვის ნომერში, Entrepreneur-მა განსაკუთრებული რუბრიკები მოამზადა წარმატებული ქალების შესახებ
გიორგი შარაშიძე | 3 min read
600 ლარით დაწყებული ოჯახური ბიზნესის სწრაფი ზრდის საიდუმლო

გჯერათ თუ არა, რომ შესაძლებელია მთელი ქართული სამზარეულო ერთ მომცრო კოლოფში ჩაეტიოს?! სჯობს დაიჯეროთ
ხატია გელოვანი | 7 min read
www.soplidan.ge ანუ ტრადიციული ბაზრის ონლაინალტერნატივა

250-ზე მეტი ნატურალური პროდუქტი შინიდან გაუსვლელად
ხატია გელოვანი | 1 min read
ნანო ციხისელი - ქალი, რომელმაც „მამაკაცური პროფესიის" სტერეოტიპი დაანგრია

Zeten – რობოტიკა და ელექტრონიკა ქართულად
ხატია გელოვანი | 1 min read

ნათია სართანია -კრეატიული ანტრეპრენერი კრეატიული განათლებისთვის
ქალი ანტრეპრენერები

მთავარი ფული არაა. მთავარი საქმეა, რომელიც მიყვარს!
ხატია გელოვანი | 1 min read
თეონა თავართქილაძე ანტრეპრენერის ამპლუაში
ქალი ანტრეპრენერები

Beauty and The Box
ხატია გელოვანი | 1 min read
ბიზნესი საქსოვი ჩხირებითა და ძაფით ხელში
ქალი ანტრეპრენერები

„რკოს" ნატურალური, ხელნაკეთი სამოსი და აქსესუარები თქვენი შვილებისთვის
ხატია გელოვანი | 1 min read
ოლიკო ბაბლუანი - ნოვატორის უსასრულო მოგზაურობა
ქალი ანტრეპრენერები

მსახიობი, ჟურნალისტი თუ ანტრეპრენერი?
ხატია გელოვანი | 1 min read
ვენუს უილიამსი უკან დახევას სწავლობს
ქალი ანტრეპრენერები

ანტრეპრენერობას ზომიერების გრძნობაც სჭირდება
აიზეკ ბატლერი | 12 min read
ნინო კირვალიძე – ქალი, რომელმაც მიტოვებული სოფელი დიდი პოტენციალის მქონე ტურისტულ მიმართულებად აქცია
ქალი ანტრეპრენერები

„მთავარი კი ის არის, რომ ტურისტი აქ მხოლოდ იმ შემთხვევაში ამოვა, თუკი დაინახავს, რომ თავად მცხოვრებლები თავს კარგად გრძნობენ, არსად მიდიან."
ხატია გელოვანი | 4 min read
დარიკო - ადამიანი ბრენდი
ქალი ანტრეპრენერები

"აქ ცხოვრება სწორედ ამიტომ მომწონს - ძალიან ბევრი ნიშაა, უამრავი რამის კეთება შეგიძლია".
ხატია გელოვანი | 8 min read
ნინჩო ჯიბლაძე - ინტრაპრენერიც და ანტრეპრენერიც
ქალი ანტრეპრენერები

შემოქმედებითიც და დისციპლინირებულიც, საქმიანიც და მეოჯახეც
ხატია გელოვანი | 1 min read
10-წლიან წარმატებულ საქმიანობას UK Bridge ახალი პროექტით – ინგლისური ენის სასწავლო ცენტრით აგრძელებს
ქალი ანტრეპრენერები

„ისეთი აჟიტირებულები ვიყავით, რომ ჰაერშივე მოვიფიქრეთ ჩვენი სტარტაპისთვის სახელი, ბიზნესგეგმა, და უკვე მეორე კვირას, დამსაქმებელსაც ვაცნობეთ სამსახურის დატოვების შესახებ"
ხატია გელოვანი | 8 min read