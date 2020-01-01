Kamala Harris

Biden Picks Kamala Harris, His Former 2020 Rival, to Be His Vice Presidential Running Mate
News and Trends

Biden Picks Kamala Harris, His Former 2020 Rival, to Be His Vice Presidential Running Mate

The 55-year-old former California attorney general will be the first Black woman to be nominated by either major party for vice president.
Jake Lahut and Eliza Relman | 3 min read