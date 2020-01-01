menu
Latest
Marketplace
B2B
Shop CBD
search
person
insert_emoticon
My Account
Entrepreneur Insider
Submit Article
Saved Content
My Account
Sign Out
clear
Latest
Marketplace
B2B
Shop CBD
Listen
Video
News and Trends
Starting A Business
Running A Business
Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies
Finance
Spotlight
Magazine
Issues
Entrepreneur.com
Entrepreneur Store
Other
Contact
Advertise
Reprints & Licensing
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Site Map
Kamala Harris
News and Trends
Biden Picks Kamala Harris, His Former 2020 Rival, to Be His Vice Presidential Running Mate
The 55-year-old former California attorney general will be the first Black woman to be nominated by either major party for vice president.
Jake Lahut and Eliza Relman
|
3 min read