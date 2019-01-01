There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Kanye West
Kanye West
He should really consider using Face ID, Apple's facial recognition software.
Is the outspoken musical genius destroying or helping his personal brand?
Get in the know in 60 seconds.
The rapper is a satisfied customer even though others take issue with the company.
Few details, other than Trump saying that the two have been friends 'a long time' and that they discussed 'life,' were given post chat.
More From This Topic
Apple
The rap mogul has taken to Twitter to convince Apple to acquire music streaming service Tidal.
Entrepreneur Network
Robert Greene talks with Patrick Bet-David about his life and inspiration behind his five books, the first of which is now a mega cult classic among rappers, the Hollywood elite and prison inmates.
Leadership
Innovation's hard. We understand, which is why we decided to help Kanye and share a few tips.
Franchises
When money is involved, all bets are off.
Kanye West
The streaming service has hit number one on the app rankings for the first time ever.
Influencers
Did you expect Elon Musk to write Kanye West's bio? What about Martha Stewart covering the importance of Kim Kardashian?
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?