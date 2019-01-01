My Queue

Karen Mills

Need a Bank Loan? The 3 Big Obstacles for Small-Business Owners.
Bank Loans

Need a Bank Loan? The 3 Big Obstacles for Small-Business Owners.

Banks are still struggling to return to the small-business market Here's what you need to know.
Elizabeth Davis | 3 min read
Obama Picks Maria Contreras-Sweet to Lead the SBA

Obama Picks Maria Contreras-Sweet to Lead the SBA

Maria Contreras-Sweet, the founder of ProAmerica Bank, is the White House's pick as head of the government's Small Business Administration.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
When the Going Gets Tough for Local Economies, Utilize Existing Resources

When the Going Gets Tough for Local Economies, Utilize Existing Resources

With state budgets being cut, former SBA chief Karen Mills discusses how local economic growth does not necessarily need radical innovation to prosper. Rather governors can harness resources of existing institutions and people to attract capital and create jobs.
Karen Mills | 3 min read
SBA Gets a Temporary Chief

SBA Gets a Temporary Chief

Jeanne Hulit, the Small Business Administration's associate administrator in the Office of Capital Access, will take over as interim head of the agency when Karen Mills departs at end of the month.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Top 3 Candidates to Lead the U.S. Small Business Administration

Top 3 Candidates to Lead the U.S. Small Business Administration

Karen Mills announced last week that she will be leaving her post at the helm of the SBA. Here's a look at potential candidates to replace her.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read

More From This Topic

SBA Chief Karen Mills Leaving With No Replacement Named
Growth Strategies

SBA Chief Karen Mills Leaving With No Replacement Named

Five months after announcing her resignation and without a successor lined up, Mills says she's leaving next month.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
SBA Roadshow for Small Business Week's 50-Year Anniversary
Growth Strategies

SBA Roadshow for Small Business Week's 50-Year Anniversary

The U.S. Small Business Administration is holding events across the U.S. next week highlighting the contributions entrepreneurs and small-business owners.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Still Waiting for Obama's SBA Chief Nominee
Growth Strategies

Still Waiting for Obama's SBA Chief Nominee

The White House has yet to select a replacement for Karen Mills, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
SBA Lending Marches On Post-Sequester, But Anxieties Linger
Finance

SBA Lending Marches On Post-Sequester, But Anxieties Linger

The third annual Small Business Lending and Investment Summit convenes in Washington this week and will focus on the importance of SBA-backed lending.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Donald Trump for SBA Chief? Our Facebook Fans Weigh In
Growth Strategies

Donald Trump for SBA Chief? Our Facebook Fans Weigh In

We asked our readers who they want to replace Karen Mills at the helm of the Small Business Administration.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Karen Mills on the SBA: Successor Needs to Get the Word Out
Leadership

Karen Mills on the SBA: Successor Needs to Get the Word Out

The outgoing chief of the Small Business Administration talks about her four years at the helm of the agency and what her successor needs to do.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Karen Mills to Leave the SBA
Growth Strategies

Karen Mills to Leave the SBA

The head of the Small Business Administration announced Monday that she will be leaving her post.
Catherine Clifford
What's Ahead for the SBA in 2013
Finance

What's Ahead for the SBA in 2013

A look at what the federal government's small-business agency could be up to this year and beyond.
Catherine Clifford | 8 min read
Getting the Big Banks Back into Small-Business Lending
Finance

Getting the Big Banks Back into Small-Business Lending

The SBA is partnering with the largest U.S. lenders to raise the amount of money loaned to small businesses, particularly in small loans and underserved communities.
Catherine Clifford
The SBA's Karen G. Mills on the Small-Business Credit Comeback
Finance

The SBA's Karen G. Mills on the Small-Business Credit Comeback

The small-business credit market has recovered since 2009, when lending had all but frozen. Banks are coming back to the market and seeing greater demand for loans from business owners.
Catherine Clifford