Karen Mills
Bank Loans
Banks are still struggling to return to the small-business market Here's what you need to know.
Maria Contreras-Sweet, the founder of ProAmerica Bank, is the White House's pick as head of the government's Small Business Administration.
With state budgets being cut, former SBA chief Karen Mills discusses how local economic growth does not necessarily need radical innovation to prosper. Rather governors can harness resources of existing institutions and people to attract capital and create jobs.
Jeanne Hulit, the Small Business Administration's associate administrator in the Office of Capital Access, will take over as interim head of the agency when Karen Mills departs at end of the month.
Karen Mills announced last week that she will be leaving her post at the helm of the SBA. Here's a look at potential candidates to replace her.
Growth Strategies
Five months after announcing her resignation and without a successor lined up, Mills says she's leaving next month.
Growth Strategies
The U.S. Small Business Administration is holding events across the U.S. next week highlighting the contributions entrepreneurs and small-business owners.
Growth Strategies
The White House has yet to select a replacement for Karen Mills, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Finance
The third annual Small Business Lending and Investment Summit convenes in Washington this week and will focus on the importance of SBA-backed lending.
Growth Strategies
We asked our readers who they want to replace Karen Mills at the helm of the Small Business Administration.
Leadership
The outgoing chief of the Small Business Administration talks about her four years at the helm of the agency and what her successor needs to do.
Growth Strategies
The head of the Small Business Administration announced Monday that she will be leaving her post.
Finance
A look at what the federal government's small-business agency could be up to this year and beyond.
Finance
The SBA is partnering with the largest U.S. lenders to raise the amount of money loaned to small businesses, particularly in small loans and underserved communities.
Finance
The small-business credit market has recovered since 2009, when lending had all but frozen. Banks are coming back to the market and seeing greater demand for loans from business owners.
