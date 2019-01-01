My Queue

Karnataka

Government

From departments of the government to various public schemes, technology can change the functioning of it all
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Karnataka and Kerala Rains: 3 Things You Could Do to Help as an Entrepreneur

Use your entrepreneurial skills in times of natural crisis
Rahul R | 4 min read
Harley-Davidson's Smaller Bikes to Enter India & WhatsApp Group Video Calling is Live: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Sanchita Dash | 1 min read
Providing an Ecosystem for Ideation

A people's person is what Kharge can be called, as he approaches the start-ups by asking for updates just like a regular venture capitalist or fund.
Punita Sabharwal | 5 min read
Serving Whisky to the World is Indian Liquor Baron Rakshit Jagdale

"An Indian Single Malt whisky has its own uniqueness and we wanted to create a niche."
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read

"We Are Taking Innovation To All Over Karnataka" – Priyank Kharge
Government and Startup

Know how Karnataka government is encouraging entrepreneurship in the state
Ritu Kochar | 4 min read