Kate Spade

Mental Health

Mental Illness May Plague Entrepreneurs More Than Other People. Here's Why (and How to Get Help).

One entrepreneur walks us through her struggle with the anxiety and depression that affects so many.
Lissa Harris | 7 min read
Remembering Innovator and Designer Kate Spade in Her Own Words

The fashion icon, 55, was found dead today after an apparent suicide.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read