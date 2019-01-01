My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Katy Perry

7 Motivational Songs for Badass Entrepreneurs Who Hustle Hard
Motivation

7 Motivational Songs for Badass Entrepreneurs Who Hustle Hard

Focus like a beast on your entrepreneurial dreams by turning on, tuning in and listening to these inspiring anthems.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
What You Could Learn From Katy Perry's Social Media Strategy

What You Could Learn From Katy Perry's Social Media Strategy

Entrepreneur Press author Kim Garst breaks down how the Superbowl songstress dominates Twitter and how you could grow your personal brand one tweet at a time.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
6 Music Stars Betting Big on Tech

6 Music Stars Betting Big on Tech

From Katy Perry to 50 Cent, here's a star-studded sampling of musician founders and financiers backing apps, wearables and more.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Katy Perry Strikes Mobile Game Deal With Maker of Kim Kardashian's App

Katy Perry Strikes Mobile Game Deal With Maker of Kim Kardashian's App

The game will feature Perry's voice, likeness and personality, and is slated to launch before the end of the year.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read